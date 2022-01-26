Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.27, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.93 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARAY. Loop Capital began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Accuray from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ARAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 1,288,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,814. Accuray has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $370.04 million, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accuray by 171.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Accuray by 3,437.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accuray by 71.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

