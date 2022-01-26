Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.50

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.21), with a volume of 34424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.23).

The company has a market cap of £8.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.89.

In other Actual Experience news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,134.16).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

