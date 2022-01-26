Adagio Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 2nd (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ADGI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 2nd. Adagio Therapeutics had issued 18,200,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $309,400,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

