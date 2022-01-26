Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 39,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,753,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

ADGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.