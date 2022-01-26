adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $291.85

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.85 and traded as low as $263.14. adidas shares last traded at $268.70, with a volume of 1,152 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.85 and a 200-day moving average of $326.12.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.