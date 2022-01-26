Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Given a €11.10 Price Target at UBS Group

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) received a €11.10 ($12.61) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Adler Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

ADJ stock traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €10.65 ($12.10). 374,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90. Adler Group has a 1 year low of €8.59 ($9.76) and a 1 year high of €27.74 ($31.52).

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

