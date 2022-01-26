Adshares (ADS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.92 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Adshares has a market cap of $45.78 million and $2.92 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00005470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00167583 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,088 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

