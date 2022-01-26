Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.32% of Adtalem Global Education worth $288,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after buying an additional 1,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% during the second quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after buying an additional 258,841 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

