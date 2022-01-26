ADTRAN (ADTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.25 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 152.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.