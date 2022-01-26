Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,307,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,309,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 284,881 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 215,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.