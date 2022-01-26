Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 34,057 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Agiliti worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,094.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

