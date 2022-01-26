Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

