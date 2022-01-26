Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after buying an additional 82,576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

