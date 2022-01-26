Advisory Research Inc. Buys 20,735 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 360.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.