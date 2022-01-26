Advisory Research Inc. Buys Shares of 412,500 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,495,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,551,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,552,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,984,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,985,000.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

