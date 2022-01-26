Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $90,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

