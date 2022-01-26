Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

