Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 130.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Kadant worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $211.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.55 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

