Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.