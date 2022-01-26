Advisory Research Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 803.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at $15,935,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

