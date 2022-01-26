Advisory Research Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

