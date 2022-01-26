Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 48.6% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 513.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4,317.4% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $918.40 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $922.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,047.40 and its 200-day moving average is $888.97.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

