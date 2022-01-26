Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.13% of LendingClub as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.