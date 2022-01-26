Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,925 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Docebo stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -105.14. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

