Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,239 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.25% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

