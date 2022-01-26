Advisory Research Inc. Sells 102,192 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,192 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 323.8% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.