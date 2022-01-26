Advisory Research Inc. Sells 34,489 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of Avid Technology worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

