Aegis Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $25.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Aegis from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 191.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of DRIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,205. The company has a market cap of $142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

