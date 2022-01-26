Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Cut to €5.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 568,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

