Aeron Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $7,121.04 and $57,009.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00040402 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

