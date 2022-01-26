Aeternity Market Cap Tops $30.90 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,793,321 coins and its circulating supply is 349,972,378 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

