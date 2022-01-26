AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $320,850.95 and approximately $308,696.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.40 or 0.06783335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.31 or 0.99780252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049813 BTC.

About AFEN Blockchain

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

