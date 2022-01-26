Aflac (AFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Aflac to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.