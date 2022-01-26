Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Trading 15.1% Higher

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF)’s stock price traded up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Africa Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPMCF)

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

