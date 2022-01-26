Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 128,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 196,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

