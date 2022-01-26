Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41.

About Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

