AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGF.B shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of AGF.B traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 221,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.38 and a 52-week high of C$8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.79. The firm has a market cap of C$499.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

