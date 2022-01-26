AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Barclays

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.83.

TSE:AGF.B traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.29. 152,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$509.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.38 and a 52-week high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

