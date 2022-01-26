Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
AGYS stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,112. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $965.74 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.