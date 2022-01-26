Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,112. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $965.74 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.