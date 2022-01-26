Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,122,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after purchasing an additional 431,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

