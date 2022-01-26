Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.00.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 over the last three months.

Shares of AEM opened at C$63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$60.27 and a 12-month high of C$93.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.17%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.