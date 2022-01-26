Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Cormark cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 in the last three months.

AEM opened at C$63.57 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$60.27 and a one year high of C$93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.17%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.