AI Doctor (AIDOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $582.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $83,229.38 and $582.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

