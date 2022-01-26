Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading Down 41.4% This Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $141,564.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,521.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.20 or 0.06681541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00292133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.13 or 0.00791684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00065970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00401458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00246995 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

