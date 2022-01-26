AIOZ Network Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $80.78 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006217 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,707,910 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.