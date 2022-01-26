Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Air China has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.97.
About Air China
