Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Air China has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.97.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

