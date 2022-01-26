Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 11,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

