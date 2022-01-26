Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €128.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €128.00 ($145.45) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.46 ($151.66).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR traded up €1.00 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €108.34 ($123.11). 2,101,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.41. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.