Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Down 0.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.00 and last traded at $122.73. 2,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

