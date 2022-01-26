Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT Raised to €150.00 at Citigroup

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

EADSY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 311,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

